Canada said it would start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country on Aug. 9 for non-essential travel, relaxing a 16-month ban that businesses complained was crippling them. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The French government is going ahead with its new plan to fight new COVID-19 infections and relieve pressure that could again submerge hospitals with some tweaks such as reduced fines, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said English nightclubs and other venues with large crowds will require patrons to present proof of full vaccination from the end of September.

* Spain reported a new jump in its COVID-19 infection rate on Monday, with 61,628 cases registered since Friday, just as fully vaccinated British holidaymakers flocked to its beaches, giving hope to the hard-hit tourism sector. * England's car plants, railways, supermarkets and pubs warned the government a COVID-19 tracing app, which has told hundreds of thousands of workers to isolate, was wrecking the recovery and pushing supply chains to the brink of collapse.

* Britain said it has decided against giving mass COVID-19 vaccinations to all children and they would only be offered in certain situations such as when young people have underlying health conditions. * Travellers about to board a train from Paris to London on the day quarantine rules in Britain were due to lapse were upset on Monday by a last-minute decision to keep them.

* Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "freedom day" ending over a year of lockdown restrictions in England was marred by surging infections, warnings of supermarket shortages and his own forced self-isolation. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Singapore saw new local coronavirus cases almost double from the previous day to 163, the highest daily tally in 11 months, driven by clusters of infections linked to a fishery port and karaoke bars. * Australian authorities said Victoria state would extend a lockdown beyond Tuesday to slow the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, despite a slight drop in new infections in the state and nationwide.

* Thai health workers are using canals to get to remote COVID-19 patients. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued a more severe warning against travel to the United Kingdom, elevating the nation to "Level Four: COVID-19 Very High", the CDC's highest level. * U.S. President Joe Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated for the coronavirus with the unvaccinated responsible for a surge in cases that contributed to a drop in the stock market.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iranians facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines at home are travelling to neighbouring Armenia as tourists in growing numbers to get inoculated there for free, according to data from Armenia's tourism board.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The European medicines regulator said it is evaluating an application to use arthritis drug, Kineret, to treat COVID-19 in adult patients with pneumonia who are at risk of developing severe respiratory failure.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stocks on Wall Street fell around 2%, as a rise in worldwide coronavirus cases and deaths drove investors away from risky assets, crushing bond yields and share prices.

