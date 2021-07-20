Left Menu

Nine airport workers in Nanjing, China, test positive for COVID-19 -Xinhua

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 22:32 IST
Nine airport workers in Nanjing, capital of China's Jiangsu province, have tested positive for COVID-19, state media reported.

Positive results were found during the routine nucleic acid testing for airport workers carried out by local health authorities, the Xinhua news agency reported, adding that more samples were being tested.

