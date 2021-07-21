Left Menu

Mumbai reports 435 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Mumbai reported 435 new coronavirus infections and 13 fatalities on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said.The caseload in the countrys financial capital thus rose to 7,32,349 and death toll reached 15,739.On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 351 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since the beginning of February, along with ten fatalities.As many as 29,320 tests were carried out since Tuesday evening, taking the total of samples tested in the city for COVID-19 to 78,41,068.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 20:53 IST
Mumbai reports 435 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai reported 435 new coronavirus infections and 13 fatalities on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The caseload in the country's financial capital thus rose to 7,32,349 and death toll reached 15,739.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 351 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since the beginning of February, along with ten fatalities.

As many as 29,320 tests were carried out since Tuesday evening, taking the total of samples tested in the city for COVID-19 to 78,41,068. The city logged fewer than 500 daily cases on the sixth day in a row on Wednesday. The daily death figure remained in the range of 10 to 14 in this period.

According to the BMC, the city currently has 6,020 active COVID-19 patients, with 560 patients discharged during the day.

As many as 7,08,212 patients have recovered from the viral infection in the city so far, with a recovery rate of 97 per cent rate.

The city's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has improved to 1,097 days, while the average growth rate of cases between July 14 to July 21 was 0.06 per cent.

According to the BMC, the number of containment zones in slums and chawls has decreased to just six, while the number of sealed buildings is 61.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021