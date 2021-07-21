Left Menu

Wrong entries in the health status App raise COVID-19 alarm in Indian camp

No positive cases.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:50 IST
Wrong entries in the health status App raise COVID-19 alarm in Indian camp
  • Country:
  • Japan

Wrong entries in the health status application caused a COVID-19 scare in the Indian camp at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

The deputy chef de mission Prem Verma though clarified that no one has shown symptoms for the virus and there was no positive case.

IOA President Narinder Batra asked for a clear picture from deputy chef de mission Verma after Health Report App (OCHA) showed three Indian officials with symptoms but the other app did not have any such detail.

Verma replied that ''no one showed symptoms and there was inadvertent wrong entries by first time users''.

''Wrong entries in health record updating. No positive cases. If you make wrong entries in updation of your health record, then it leads to rasing of the alarm by software and the CLO gets a mail to resolve it.

''For example if by mistake you record your temperature as 38 celsius, then CLO will be alerted by the infection control software. There is no positive case in Team India,'' Verma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021