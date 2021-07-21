Left Menu

Bengal reports 869 new COVID-19 cases, 6 fresh fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 23:00 IST
Bengal reports 869 new COVID-19 cases, 6 fresh fatalities
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,20,468 on Wednesday as 869 more people tested positive for the disease, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,027, a health bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state improved to 98 per cent as 981 more people were cured of the disease, it said.

The state now has 12,391 active cases, while 14,90,050 people have recovered from the disease to date, it said.

West Bengal has thus far tested over 1.52 crore samples for COVID-19, including 54,433 in the last 24 hours.

Only 87,601 people were vaccinated during the day, a health official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021