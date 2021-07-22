Africa to start receiving 400 mln J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses next week
Africa will start to receive the first batch of 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson next week, the African Union's special envoy on COVID said on Thursday.
The doses will be used to immunise half of the estimated 800 million people in need of the vaccine on the continent, Strive Masiyiwa, who is also the head of the AU's taskforce on vaccine acquisition, told an online news conference.
