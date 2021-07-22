Left Menu

English COVID contact tracers tell around 428,000 to isolate

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:48 IST
English COVID contact tracers tell around 428,000 to isolate
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Around 428,000 people were contacted by COVID contact tracers in England and told to self-isolate in the week to July 14, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The government said that around 90% of the 475,465 people identified as close contacts of COVID cases in the latest week had been reached and told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

