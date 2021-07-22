English COVID contact tracers tell around 428,000 to isolate
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Around 428,000 people were contacted by COVID contact tracers in England and told to self-isolate in the week to July 14, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The government said that around 90% of the 475,465 people identified as close contacts of COVID cases in the latest week had been reached and told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NHS Test
- COVID
- Trace
- health ministry
- England
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea reports highest daily COVID-19 caseload in months
China reports 57 new COVID-19 cases for July 6 vs 23 a day earlier
New Zealand health regulator approves use of Janssen COVID-19 vaccine
Chinese city on Myanmar border locked down in COVID outbreak
Sydney COVID-19 lockdown extended for another week, cases rise