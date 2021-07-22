Left Menu

UK's government is working closely with sectors hurt by COVID isolation rules

Britain's government is working closely with those sectors impacted by an increased number of workers being forced to self-isolate at home after being contacted by a coronavirus app saying they had been in close proximity to a confirmed case. The government is expected to publish guidance for businesses hoping to be exempted from self isolation rules shortly.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-07-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 17:07 IST
UK's government is working closely with sectors hurt by COVID isolation rules
Britain's government is working closely with those sectors impacted by an increased number of workers being forced to self-isolate at home after being contacted by a coronavirus app saying they had been in close proximity to a confirmed case. "We're obviously aware of the impact that is being felt by some industries and we are obviously working closely with them, specifically on supermarket shelves and food," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.

"We have a robust and resilient food supply chain in the UK," he added. The government is expected to publish guidance for businesses hoping to be exempted from self-isolation rules shortly.

