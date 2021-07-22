Left Menu

Biden administration to spend $1.6 bln for COVID-19 testing in high-risk settings -official

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2021 20:10 IST
President Joe Biden's administration will announce on Thursday it is directing $1.6 billion for COVID-19 testing in high-risk settings, such as prisons, according to an official familiar with the plan.

NBC News first reported the administration is accelerating investments in testing as it battles an infections surge in places with low vaccination rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

