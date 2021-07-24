Olympics-One more athlete tests positive for COVID-19 at Games
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 07:53 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Olympics organisers said on Saturday that one more athlete at the Tokyo Games had tested positive for COVID-19.
Olympics-related cases rose by 17, organisers said, bringing the total number of disclosed cases to 123.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo Games
- Olympics
Advertisement