Malaysia reports record 15,902 new coronavirus cases
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 24-07-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 13:03 IST
Malaysia's health ministry reported 15,902 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest number of daily infections since the beginnng of the pandemic.
This brings the cumulative number of cases in the country to 996,393.
