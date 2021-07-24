Left Menu

Rajasthan reports 27 new Covid cases, no deaths

Rajasthan reported 27 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while no deaths due to the infection took place in the state, according to an official report here. The number of active cases in the state has reduced to 328.A total of 9,53,522 persons have tested positive so far and 9,44,242 of them have recovered.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 19:27 IST
Rajasthan reported 27 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while no deaths due to the infection took place in the state, according to an official report here. Maximum of eight fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, it said. The number of active cases in the state has reduced to 328.

A total of 9,53,522 persons have tested positive so far and 9,44,242 of them have recovered. A total of 8,952 Covid patients have also died in the state.

