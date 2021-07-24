UK records 31,795 new COVID cases
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-07-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 21:22 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain recorded 31,795 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a fall of almost 5,000 from the previous day, official government data showed.
Delays with the data meant the number of deaths has not yet been released.
Advertisement
Also Read: Jamaica plans to seek reparations from Britain over slavery
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement