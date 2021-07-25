Left Menu

China reports 32 new COVID-19 cases vs 35 a day earlier

China reported on Sunday 32 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on July 24, down from 35 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said. Two were in the eastern province of Jiangsu, and there was one each in Liaoning, Yunnan and Guangdong provinces. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 17 from 20 the day before.

China reported on Sunday 32 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on July 24, down from 35 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said. The National Health Commission said in a statement five of the new cases were local infections, down from 13 the day before. Two were in the eastern province of Jiangsu, and there was one each in Liaoning, Yunnan and Guangdong provinces.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 17 from 20 the day before. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 92,529, while the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

