Operation Sadbhavana: Army conducts medical, veterinary camp in remote villages of J-K's Tyakshi

In order to provide basic medical assistance to remote villages, a medical and veterinary camp was organised here at Tyakshi on Saturday by Siachen Brigade under the aegis of Fire and Fury Corps.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-07-2021 08:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 08:11 IST
The camp facilitated medical and veterinary OPD for the villagers and their livestock. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In order to provide basic medical assistance to remote villages, a medical and veterinary camp was organised here at Tyakshi on Saturday by Siachen Brigade under the aegis of Fire and Fury Corps. The camp was a humanitarian project under 'Operation Sadbhavana' to render medical care to needy villagers of Nubra Valley, said Colonel Emron Musavi, Public Relations Officer (Defence), Srinagar.

The camp facilitated the medical and veterinary Out Patient Department (OPD) for the villagers and their livestock. In addition to medical treatment, the villagers were educated on health-related issues, hygiene and on how to lead a healthy lifestyle. Medicines were also provided to the patients and owners of livestock.

The event was a big success and has further strengthened the bonds of friendship between the Army and citizens of these border areas, the PRO said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

