Vietnam reports 7,531 coronavirus infections on Sunday

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 25-07-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 17:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's health ministry reported 7,531 coronavirus infections on Sunday, down from Saturday's record daily increase of 7,968.

Most of the cases are in Ho Chi Minh City and its neighbouring provinces in southern Vietnam, according to the ministry. (Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

