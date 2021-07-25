Vietnam reports 7,531 coronavirus infections on Sunday
25-07-2021
Vietnam's health ministry reported 7,531 coronavirus infections on Sunday, down from Saturday's record daily increase of 7,968.
Most of the cases are in Ho Chi Minh City and its neighbouring provinces in southern Vietnam, according to the ministry. (Editing by Alison Williams)
