Some Americans likely to need COVID-19 vaccine booster -Fauci
Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 18:59 IST
Top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that Americans who are immune compromised may end up needing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
"Those who are transplant patients, cancer chemotherapy, auto-immune diseases, that are on immunosuppresant regimens, those are the kind of individuals that if there's going to be a third booster, which might likely happen, would be among first the vulnerable," Fauci said during a CNN interview.
