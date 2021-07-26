Left Menu

Turkey reports increase in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 26-07-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 00:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Turkey

Turkey's daily COVID-19 infections have increased, reaching 14,230 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Health ministry statistics show that the 7-day average is now 10,269, a significant increase from the average of the previous week at 6,880.

With nearly all restrictions lifted in July, Turks are arriving back in the cities after a 9-day holiday when they and international tourists flocked to seaside towns where masking and distancing rules were widely ignored. The COVID-19 density map on the government's contact tracing app marked nearly all of Antalya's city center, a popular tourist destination, in red, meaning high risk for COVID-19.

Fifty-five new deaths were also recorded Sunday, bringing the reported death toll to 50,934.

