Left Menu

Italy reports 22 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 3,117 new cases

Italy reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against seven the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,117 from 4,743. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 182 from a previous 178. Some 88,247 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 176,653, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 26-07-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 20:40 IST
Italy reports 22 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 3,117 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against seven the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,117 from 4,743. Italy has registered 127,971 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.32 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,512 on Monday, up from 1,392 a day earlier. There were 11 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 16 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 182 from a previous 178.

Some 88,247 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 176,653, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021