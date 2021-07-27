Left Menu

Brazil reports 18,999 new coronavirus cases, 578 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2021 04:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 04:49 IST
Brazil recorded 18,999 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 578 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered more than 19.7 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 550,502, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

