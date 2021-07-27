India reports 29,689 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 17
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-07-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 09:25 IST
- Country:
- India
India reported 29,689 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday, for the lowest daily rise since March 17, according to a Reuters tally.
India's total of 31.44 million infections now ranks second only to the United States.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- United
- India
Advertisement