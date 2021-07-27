China's eastern city of Nanjing is facing an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant, while Olympics host city Tokyo has asked hospitals to increase beds for COVID-19 patients.

EUROPE * Britain reported its lowest daily total of new cases since July 4, adding to signs that a recent surge in infections driven by the Delta variant may have passed its peak.

* Greece said children aged 12-15 could be vaccinated with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots. * The world must ensure access to food supplies as forcefully as it moved to ensure access to vaccines, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said at the opening of the United Nations Food Systems Pre-Summit in Rome.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea has launched vaccinations for workers at key computer chips and electronic businesses to minimize disruptions in the global supply chain.

* Australia's Victoria state will lift a strict lockdown while neighboring New South Wales faces an extension of restrictions after daily new cases spiked to a 16-month peak. * The Czech Republic is donating 30,000 vaccine doses to Taiwan, the island's president said.

AMERICAS * Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said it had cancelled a clinical study for the Covaxin vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech, amid allegations of irregularities in the government's efforts to buy millions of doses of the shot.

* Political leaders in California and New York City ordered government workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face regular tests, while President Joe Biden pushed for people with long-term symptoms to be protected against discrimination. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel is considering giving a third shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to its elderly population even before FDA approval to help fend off the Delta variant. * Libya's government imposed a two-week curfew in some local councils.

* The Kuwaiti cabinet has canceled its decision to close commercial activities at 8 p.m., starting Tuesday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Antibodies triggered by Sinovac Biotech's vaccine decline below a key threshold from around six months after a second dose for most recipients, although a third shot could have a strong boosting effect, according to a lab study. * Russia has given the green light for clinical trials combining a British shot from AstraZeneca and Oxford University with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to go ahead.

* Moderna is in talks with U.S. regulators to expand the size of an ongoing trial testing its vaccines in children aged between five and 11. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asia's stock markets fell to fresh troughs on Tuesday led by a third straight session of heavy selling in Chinese internet giants, while bond and currency markets traded on edge ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting. * Profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed for the fourth straight month in June, as high raw material prices weighed on factories' margins.

* Japan saw the prices companies charge each other for services rose for the fourth straight month in June.

