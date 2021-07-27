Left Menu

Five more test positive for Zika in Kerala; total reported cases 56: state health minister

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 27-07-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 18:58 IST
Five more persons, including two minors, tested positive for Zika virus taking the caseload to 56, of which 8 are active, state Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday.

The five who tested positive were aged 38, 17, 26, 12 and 37 and were residents ofAnayara, Pettah, Karamana, Poojappura and Killipalam, respectively, in Thiruvananthapuram, a state government release said.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

None of the infected patients are admitted to hospital and all are stable, the release said.PTI HMP BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

