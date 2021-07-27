Left Menu

Till July 16, govt sought procurement of 100.6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses: Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:21 IST
The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that till July 16 it has sent communications to HLL, the procurement agency, for buying about 100.6 crore doses of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines.

In response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said a team of officials deals with various issues related to the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines from foreign manufacturers and is in continuous dialogue with them.

According to the data shared by her, from January 10 to July 16 this year the government has issued communications to HLL for procuring COVID-19 vaccines of Covishield and Covaxin.

HLL Lifecare Limited, a government enterprise, is the procurement agency to buy vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech for the vaccination drive.

In seven communications, the government sought procurement of a total of 100.6 crore doses.

Out of these 100.6 crore vaccine doses, 64.1 crore doses were of COVISHIELD while 36.5 crore doses of COVAXIN.

Asked by when the entire adult population is expected to be vaccinated, she said the COVID-19 vaccination is an ongoing and dynamic process, which is being guided by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) on the basis of concurrent scientific evidence.

''It is expected that eligible beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021,'' she said.

