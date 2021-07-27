Over 44.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses given so far

Left Menu

New Delhi, Jul 27 PTI The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 44.58 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

Updated: 27-07-2021 22:38 IST
New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 44.58 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. More than 36.87 lakh (36,87,239) vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, according to a 7 PM provisional report.

The ministry stated that 17,71,541 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 2,69,421 vaccine doses as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Tuesday. Cumulatively, 14,43,08,571 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and UTs have received their first dose and a total of 68,72,779 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five states --Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

