Olympics-Japan public should be reassured by Games organizers' COVID measures -IOC spokesperson

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 08:46 IST
  • Japan

The Japanese public should be reassured by anti-virus measures taken by Olympics organizers, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesperson Mark Adams said on Wednesday, after Tokyo reported record-high daily COVID-19 cases of 2,848 on Tuesday. The latest rise in infections follows warnings from health experts that the summer would bring a rebound in COVID-19 cases due to increased mobility and the spread of variants.

Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told reporters that there was support for the Olympics despite uncertainty and mixed feelings among the public.

