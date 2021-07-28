Left Menu

India reports 43,654 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-07-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 09:18 IST
India reported 43,654 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the federal government said on Wednesday.

The country's total case load now stands at 31.44 million infections, according to a Reuters tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

