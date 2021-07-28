India reports 43,654 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-07-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 09:18 IST
- Country:
- India
India reported 43,654 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the federal government said on Wednesday.
The country's total case load now stands at 31.44 million infections, according to a Reuters tally.
Advertisement
Also Read: Smriti, Scindia, Sonowal on powerful panels as govt reconstitutes cabinet committees after reshuffle
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
Advertisement