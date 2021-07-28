No fresh COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,535.

The union territory now has 12 active COVID-19 cases of which 11 are in the South Andaman district and one in the North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district is now COVID-19 free as it has no active case, he said.

Two more persons recuperated from COVID-19 during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,389, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh death due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 4,36,240 samples for COVID-19, and the positivity rate stands at 1.73 percent, the health department official said.

A total of 2,84,771 people have been inoculated so far, of which 1,93,215 have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 91,556 have received both doses, he said, adding that the total population of the union territory is around 4 lakh. Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of South Andaman extended the lockdown in the district for a further period of one week till August 3. Order to this effect was issued on Tuesday.

An official said the district administration is giving continuous focus on the fivefold strategy - Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behavior - for effective management of COVID-19.

As per the order, shops selling essential and non-essential items shall be allowed to open between 6 am to 8 pm by observing COVID appropriate behavior.

Public Transport/buses shall be allowed to ply with a maximum 90 percent seating capacity including autos, taxis, and jeeps, it said.

Gyms and yoga institutes shall be permitted to open from 6 am to 8 pm subject to strict adherence to COVID appropriate behavior. Any person/organization violating the above directions shall be liable to be fined to the tune of Rs.25,000. Last rites/funerals shall be permitted with a maximum of 20 persons with strict adherence to COVID appropriate behavior, it added.

