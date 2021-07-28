Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 11:03 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Governors of three prefectures near the Olympics host city Tokyo are likely to ask the government to declare states of emergency for their regions after infections spiked to a record high in the Japanese capital.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news

EUROPE * Britain on Tuesday reported its highest number of deaths and people in hospital with the coronavirus since March, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging caution despite a week of lower reported numbers of infections.

* Ireland became the latest European Union member state to commit to offering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12-15 as it opened its strongly subscribed program to 16 and 17-year olds on Tuesday. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Australian city of Sydney extended a lockdown by four weeks after an already protracted stay-at-home order failed to douse a COVID-19 outbreak. * South Korea reported 1,896 new cases, its highest-ever daily increase, as the country struggles to subdue a fourth wave of outbreaks.

* The Indian government expects to have around 150 million vaccine doses in August, Vinod Kumar Paul, who heads a federal government panel on vaccines, told a news conference. AMERICAS

* Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said. * The board of Brazilian health agency Anvisa has provisionally suspended its import authorization for Bharat Biotech's vaccine while it seeks information.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel is considering giving a third shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to its elderly population even before FDA approval to help fend off the Delta variant.

* Libya's government imposed a two-week curfew in some local councils. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna said its vaccine manufacturing partners outside the United States are facing delays due to laboratory testing operations that have occurred in the past few days. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares stayed stuck at seven-month lows, as markets continued to digest a storm in Chinese equity markets, while currency markets were quiet with traders wary of placing large bets prior to the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting. * Bank of Japan policymakers appeared undeterred by increasing global debate on withdrawing crisis-mode stimulus, with some calling for the need to avoid a premature tightening of monetary policy.

* Australia's consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in almost 13 years last quarter as petrol jumped and government subsidies unwound, but a far tamer reading for core inflation suggested the spike would be fleeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

