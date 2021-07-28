Tokyo COVID cases exceed 3,000 for first time -Kyodo

The number of Japan's new COVID-19 cases exceeded 3,000 for the first time, Kyodo News said on Wednesday, citing government sources.

Japan has escaped the devastating outbreaks suffered by other nations such as India, Indonesia and the United States, but the fifth wave of the pandemic fuelled by the Delta variant is piling pressure on hospitals in Tokyo, the Olympic host city.

