UK's Johnson urges caution on drawing conclusions from falling COVID cases
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 12:53 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged caution on Wednesday on drawing conclusions from a seven-day decline in COVID-19 cases in Britain, saying it was too early to assess whether it was a definite trend.
"We have seen some encouraging recent data. There's no question about that but it is far, far too early to draw any general conclusions," Johnson told LBC radio.
