UK's Johnson urges caution on drawing conclusions from falling COVID cases

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged caution on Wednesday on drawing conclusions from a seven-day decline in COVID-19 cases in Britain, saying it was too early to assess whether it was a definite trend.

"We have seen some encouraging recent data. There's no question about that but it is far, far too early to draw any general conclusions," Johnson told LBC radio.

