Russia reports 22,420 new COVID-19 cases, 798 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-07-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 14:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

Russia reported 22,420 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,195,232, amid a wave of infections blamed on the highly contagious Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.

The government coronavirus task force said 798 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 156,178.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to May 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

