PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.40 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.40 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61,943 61098 809 36 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,436,093 1,410,471 25,049 573 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 769828 759499 9627 702 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 205,499 201026 3,504 953 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 321026 315511 4376 1139 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20314 20037 207 70 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 598947 582102 16286 559 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 953605 944384 8953 268 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 341934 327864 7361 672 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1708313 1684790 22,755 768 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1959942 1925631 13312 20999 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2899195 2840147 36456 22569 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 3,327,301 3160799 16,457 149,534 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 10419 9978 49 82 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 120,627 117912 1,792 923 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2553805 2498289 33995 21521 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 643093 629986 3793 9314 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 1001487 985578 13519 2390 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10,614 10569 4 41 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 170,810 166586 3,142 1082 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 824,802 814452 10,076 274 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 791778 781135 10513 130 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6282914 6064856 132145 82545 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7530 7389 129 12 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 46800 42292 221 4287 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam* 561455 541240 5180 15035 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 724,673 714554 9,639 479 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand* 347022 341650 5125 247 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 95,824 83392 1,510 10922 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 63014 56510 1048 5456 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 35297 24496 140 10661 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 27586 24910 538 1350 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 972517 951049 5703 15,712 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 25865 22139 333 3117 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 77409 72841 745 3754 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1525773 1496294 18109 11370 ----------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 31525054 30691456 422600 399546 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 49,939 52,724 891 -3974 *This tally does not include the latest updates from Assam and Jharkhand as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,14,84,605 and the death toll at 4,22,022. The ministry said there are 3,99,436 active cases, while 3,06,63,147 people have so far recovered from the infection.

