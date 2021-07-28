Punjab reports 65 fresh coronavirus cases

Punjab on Wednesday reported 65 coronavirus cases as no infection death took place in the state, where 16,286 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

According to a medical bulletin, the state has till now reported 5,98,947 infection cases.

Advertisement

The total death toll includes five deaths, which were not reported earlier, the bulletin said. Ludhiana reported 11 fresh infections, followed by seven in Ferozepur and six in Amritsar. The number of active cases stood at 559. With 84 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,82,102, the bulletin said. A total of 1,20,19,354 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh--the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana--reported five cases.

The infection tally stood at 61,943, according to a medical bulletin. The toll figure stood at 809.

The number of active cases was 36, the bulletin said. The number of cured persons stood at 61,098, as per the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)