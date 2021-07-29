Brazil reports 48,013 new coronavirus cases, 1,344 deaths

Brazil recorded 48,013 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,344 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered nearly 19.8 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 553,179, according to ministry data.

