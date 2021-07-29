Left Menu

24 new Games-related COVID-19 cases reported, including 3 athletes, highest ever so far

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 08:43 IST
24 new Games-related COVID-19 cases reported, including 3 athletes, highest ever so far
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Tokyo Olympics organisers on Thursday announced 24 new COVID-19 cases, including three athletes, the highest one-day figures so far.

The fresh additions took the total number of Games-related cases to 193.

Out of the 24, six are Games-concerned personnel and 15 are contractors, besides the three athletes.

The highest-ever Olympics-related cases came a day after both Japan and Tokyo's COVID-19 infection numbers hit all-time highs of 9,583 and 3,177 respectively.

On Wednesday, 16 Olympics-related cases were reported but none were athletes and none were staying in the Games Village.

The total number of cases in the Games village currently stands at 23.

The organisers had said 38,484 people from abroad had entered Japan for the Games till Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021