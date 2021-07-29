France calls UK quarantine rules discriminatory, excessive
England's decision to keep quarantine measures for travellers coming from France and not for those coming from other European Union countries is discriminatory and not based on science, a French minister said on Thursday.
- Country:
- France
England's decision to keep quarantine measures for travellers coming from France and not for those coming from other European Union countries is discriminatory and not based on science, a French minister said on Thursday. England said on Thursday it would allow fully vaccinated visitors from the EU and United States to arrive without needing to quarantine from next week, but that it would review rules for travellers from France only at the end of next week.
"It's excessive, and it's frankly incomprehensible on health grounds ... It's not based on science and discriminatory towards the French," French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said on LCI TV. "I hope it will be reviewed as soon as possible, it's just common sense." Beaune said France was not planning tit-for-tat measures "for now".
The British government has said it is keeping quarantine rules for travellers from France because of the presence of the Beta variant there, but French officials say the bulk of cases comes from the island of La Reunion in the Indian Ocean.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- United States
- Indian Ocean
- England
- French
- Clement Beaune
- British
- France
ALSO READ
Cricket-Isolation over, Morgan back in England squad for Pakistan T20s
On this day in 2019: England win 50-over WC on basis of boundary countback
They are the best we have, we need to keep backing them: Afridi after Pakistan's 0-3 loss to England
Hong Kong, Taiwan to be added to England's green travel list - Guardian
Soccer-Sancho says "nothing new" in racist abuse in apology to England fans