Japan's medical association demands government urgency to stem pandemic -Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 14:05 IST
The Japan Medical Association has demanded that the government share its sense of urgency to stem a rapid surge in coronavirus infections, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.
Newly reported cases in Tokyo hit a record high of 3,865 on Thursday, the metropolitan government announced.
