Left Menu

COVID-19 curbs likely to be relaxed in Maharashtra

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said some important decisions regarding relaxations in Covid-19 norms at some places in the states can be taken.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:37 IST
COVID-19 curbs likely to be relaxed in Maharashtra
Cabinet Minister Rajesh Tope on Covid relaxation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said some important decisions regarding relaxations in Covid-19 norms at some places in the states can be taken. "We have task force meeting with CM today to take a decision regarding the relaxation of the Covid norms. Out of 36 districts, 25 have come to the third level and have a good recovery rate and hence they can be given a bit of relaxation, and in 11 other districts that have no or very less recovery rate, no relaxation will be given to them," Tope told.

He further said, "We are also planning to give relaxation for weekend lockdown at some places that have comparatively fewer cases recorded recently. The same can be seen with offices. Employees who have been vaccinated with both the dosage can start working from offices. Decision on offices to open with 50 per cent of occupancy is also to be taken." Expressing his concern over the increasing number of covid cases in Kerala, he said, "The increase in number in Kerala can bring in the third wave, increasing the speed of vaccination is the only way out. Likewise, Maharashtra should also be given proper dosage. The state requires 10-15 lakhs of vaccine every day."

"Cabinet will seek full damage estimate to decide on relief packages. The situation is under control now. We have even installed health camps at various places and they are helping people to take proper prevention, so that water-borne or vector-borne diseases do not take place. We have also directed the officials to disinfect the places," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021