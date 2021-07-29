Haryana records 3 COVID-19 fatalities, 30 fresh cases
Haryana on Thursday reported three COVID-19 related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 9,630 and 30 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,69,858, a daily bulletin stated.
According to the health department's bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Hisar, Jhajjar and Palwal districts.
Of the fresh cases, five were from Gurugram and four from Palwal.
The total active cases in the state were 712 while the total recoveries so far were 7,59,516, the bulletin stated.
The recovery rate was 98.66 percent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD HDA
