Left Menu

Haryana records 3 COVID-19 fatalities, 30 fresh cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:11 IST
Haryana records 3 COVID-19 fatalities, 30 fresh cases
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana on Thursday reported three COVID-19 related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 9,630 and 30 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,69,858, a daily bulletin stated.

According to the health department's bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Hisar, Jhajjar and Palwal districts.

Of the fresh cases, five were from Gurugram and four from Palwal.

The total active cases in the state were 712 while the total recoveries so far were 7,59,516, the bulletin stated.

The recovery rate was 98.66 percent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021