Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases dip slightly, still above 22,000

Turkey's new coronavirus cases amounted to 22,161 on Thursday, dipping slightly from a day earlier when they hit the highest level since early May, according to health ministry data that also showed a daily death toll of 60 people.

Daily infections have surged in recent weeks from a low of 4,418 on July 4. On Wednesday there were 22,291 cases.

