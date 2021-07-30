Left Menu

COVID-19: 63 new cases, three more deaths in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 14:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The national capital recorded 63 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The three fatalities has pushed the death toll in the city to 25,052, according to the latest bulletin. No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 51 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

