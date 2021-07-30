Left Menu

England's COVID R and daily case rate drop slightly

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:24 IST
England's COVID R and daily case rate drop slightly
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England is estimated to have slipped slightly to between 1.1 to 1.4, the government's latest weekly estimate said on Friday, while the daily growth rate of infections also dropped slightly. The R range, which compared to the 1.2 to 1.4 from last week, means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 11 and 14 other people.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated to be between 2% and 5%, down from the 4% and 6% of last week.

