COVID-19 Delta variant gains prevalence in Italy, almost 95% -Health Institute

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:23 IST
  Country:
  • Italy

The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus has gained dominance in Italy, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday, releasing data showing it accounted for 94.8% of cases as of July 20.

In the previous such survey based on data from June 22, the Delta variant represented just 22.7% of cases. By contrast, the Alpha variant accounted for 3.2% of cases as of July 20 against a previous 57.8%.

"The rapid spread of the now predominant Delta variant is expected and consistent with European data, it is essential to continue the systematic tracking of cases and to complete the vaccination cycle as quickly as possible", ISS President Silvio Brusaferro said in a statement.

