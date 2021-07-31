Mexico records 19,346 more COVID-19 cases, 459 deaths
Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday recorded 19,346 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 459 fatalities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,829,443 and the reported death toll to 240,456.
