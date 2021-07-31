China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads in Nanjing

China reported on Saturday 55 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 30, compared with 64 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in statement 30 of the new infections were local cases, compared with 21 the previous day. There were no new deaths. A majority of the local cases were reported in Jiangsu province, the authority said.

Advertisement

The province's capital city of Nanjing is currently facing an outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant that surfaced earlier this month. China also reported 19 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 25 a day earlier.

As of July 30, mainland China had a total of 92,930 confirmed coronavirus cases. China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)