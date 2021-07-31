Left Menu

China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads in Nanjing

China reported on Saturday 55 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 30, compared with 64 cases a day earlier, the health authority said. The National Health Commission said in a statement 30 of the new infections were local cases, compared with 21 the previous day.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-07-2021 09:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The National Health Commission said in statement 30 of the new infections were local cases, compared with 21 the previous day. There were no new deaths. A majority of the local cases were reported in Jiangsu province, the authority said.

The province's capital city of Nanjing is currently facing an outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant that surfaced earlier this month. China also reported 19 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 25 a day earlier.

As of July 30, mainland China had a total of 92,930 confirmed coronavirus cases. China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.

