Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-07-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 14:05 IST
Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia reported 23,807 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 3,514 in Moscow, taking the national tally of infections to 6,265,873.

Russia's coronavirus task force said that 792 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, raising the country's COVID-19 death toll to 158,563.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to May 2021.

