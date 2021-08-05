Left Menu

WHO Eritrea hands over IT equipment to Health Ministry worth 96,288 USD

The equipment will be used to strengthen district health systems for quality of care services urgently needed during this global coronavirus pandemic.

WHO has been working hard to provide continuous support to the Government of the State of Eritrea. To satiate the high demand and request for information technology (IT) equipment of the ministry of health that is for the procurement of computers, printers, digital cameras, the World Health Organization donated desktop computers, office computer tables and printers and a camera to the ministry of health to strengthen the health system's response.

The equipment donated includes 60 desktop computers, 58 PCs of printers, HP LaserJet, 35 computer tables and one camera have been delivered for continuity strengthening of Essential Health Care at district levels and handed over to MOH for the total amount of 96,288 USD (1,444,320 ERN).

"We would like to thank WHO for supporting the country to address the challenges in health systems strengthening", said Dr Goitom Mebrahtu, director of health services at the Ministry of Health. "The equipment will play a crucial role in the satisfying shortage of IT equipment", he noted.

Dr Goitom further pointed out that the Government of Eritrea is committed to improving the quality of care towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and reducing preventable diseases.

He, however, called on health workers to ensure proper use of the equipment to save lives saying, "I implore the health workers in the districts to use this equipment. Do not let the machines gather dust, they are meant to save lives and please use them for that." He added that will help them to computerize the data.

The objective aligns with 3 WHO targets of reaching 3 billion people with service coverage within the Universal health coverage, reducing the impact of emergencies and improving primary health care.

Dr Goitom appreciated WHO's support and partnership.

