Russia reports 22,660 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-08-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 13:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Russia reported 22,660 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 2,583 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,402,564.

The government coronavirus task force said 792 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 163,301.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to May 2021.

