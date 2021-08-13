Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

The government of Australia's most populous state on Friday reported a daily record 390 new locally-acquired COVID-19 infections and warned that the high infection rate would continue for days.

Two people had died overnight, bringing the death toll in New South Wales from an outbreak of the delta variant first detected in Sydney in mid June to 38.

Advertisement

The previous highest infection tally was 356 reported on Tuesday.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said at least 60 of the new cases had been infectious in the community before they were isolated.

“I anticipate, given the large number of cases we've had in the last few days, that unfortunately this trend will continue for at least the next few days,” Berejiklian said.

“I'm not going to shy away from the fact that increasing case numbers is a horrible situation and not one we want to be in. But please be reassured that our absolute commitment is to reduce those case numbers whilst we're increasing the vaccination rate,” she added.

Sydney has been in lockdown since June 26 and the government had hoped that the spread would be halted by Aug 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)